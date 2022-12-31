Madhya Pradesh: Show-cause notices to three DEOs for poor results in Morena

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh has issued show-cause notices to three district education officers for poor results in the half-yearly examinations of some schools in Gwalior, Guna and Ashok Nagar areas.

He also appreciated the education officers of those districts where the results were good.

Singh also directed the officials to put up boards containing the photographs of teachers and the subjects they teach.

All those boards should be put up in schools by January 26, Singh said. He made the statement at a meeting on CM Rise School on Thursday.

At the meeting, it was said that 47 CM Rise Schools are being constructed. The commissioner said that laboratories and libraries should be constructed in the CM Rise Schools and that the officials should give priority to construction of these schools.

Separate rooms for music classes should be constructed in government schools in the Gwalior-Chambal division.