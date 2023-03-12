Madhya Pradesh: Show-cause notice to be issued to health workers for being absent in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr DS Chauhan directed that a show-cause notice will be issued against health workers who were absent from the meeting on Saturday.

Chauhan undertook inspection of Community Health Centre, Segaon on Saturday. During which, he reviewed the activities being undertaken by Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANMs), multipurpose health worker (MPWs), community health officer (CHOs), supervisors, BEEs and BPMs. He also reviewed the activities being carried out to reduce maternal mortality rate and infant mortality and directed to identify high risk and pregnant mothers and provide best medical treatment.

Various nation-wide programmes such as sickle cell anaemia, leprosy, blindness, malaria were reviewed in the meeting and necessary instructions were given. More than 12 health workers remained absent in the meeting. Due to this negligence, 6 ANMs, 4 MPWs, 2 CHOs and one nutrition coach would be served show-cause notices. They would be asked to reply to the notice within a time period, failing which disciplinary proceedings will be taken against them.

