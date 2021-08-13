e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Show cause notice issued against five government teachers in Sardarpur

FP News Service

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Development Block Education Officer Pramod Kumar Mathur on Friday issued show cause notices against teachers found absent, during his susprise inspection of four schools under Sankal. The BEO also ordered to deduct one day's salary.

Locks were found hanging in the government primary schools of Patlawadiya, Banjaratodi and Kumarpat.

The BEO on Thursday inspected Secondary School, Patlawadia, primary school Banjaratodi and primary school Kumarpat, and found the schools closed. He immediately issued show cause notice against five school teachers and instructed to deduct one day's salary.

