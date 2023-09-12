Madhya Pradesh: Short Film Festival To Be Held For Aspiring Filmmakers In Mandsaur

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate World Cinema Day, a ‘Short Film Festival’ will be held under the banner of the Central India Film Association (CIFA) here on November 5.

The event aimed at empowering independent and talented filmmakers from MP and Rajasthan who crave to showcase their craft of filmmaking to the world via short films.

According to Narendra Kumar Trivedi, head of public relations, the participants would be required to make short films on the given themes, including unemployment, woman empowerment, child psychology, drug menace and social media and submit their entries before October 25.

A local organising committee has been constituted ahead of the event. Filmmaker, writer and philosopher Pradeep Sharma has been appointed coordinator on behalf of CIFA.

Filmmakers have been enthusiastically shooting their films in Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena and Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Nagaur, Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) to participate in the festival.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)