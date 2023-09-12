 Madhya Pradesh: Short Film Festival To Be Held For Aspiring Filmmakers In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Short Film Festival To Be Held For Aspiring Filmmakers In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Short Film Festival To Be Held For Aspiring Filmmakers In Mandsaur

The event aimed at empowering independent and talented filmmakers from MP and Rajasthan who crave to showcase their craft of filmmaking to the world via short films.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate World Cinema Day, a ‘Short Film Festival’ will be held under the banner of the Central India Film Association (CIFA) here on November 5.

The event aimed at empowering independent and talented filmmakers from MP and Rajasthan who crave to showcase their craft of filmmaking to the world via short films.

According to Narendra Kumar Trivedi, head of public relations, the participants would be required to make short films on the given themes, including unemployment, woman empowerment, child psychology, drug menace and social media and submit their entries before October 25.

A local organising committee has been constituted ahead of the event. Filmmaker, writer and philosopher Pradeep Sharma has been appointed coordinator on behalf of CIFA.

Filmmakers have been enthusiastically shooting their films in Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena and Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Nagaur, Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) to participate in the festival.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: As Weather Changes, Hospitals Witness Surge In Viral Fever Cases In Burhanpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ajeevika Fair To Promote Products Of SHGs In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Ajeevika Fair To Promote Products Of SHGs In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 'BJP Will Win More Than 200 Seats,' Says Pramod Sawant

Madhya Pradesh: 'BJP Will Win More Than 200 Seats,' Says Pramod Sawant

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Held For Stealing Garlic Worth ₹95K In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Held For Stealing Garlic Worth ₹95K In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Worried About Sharp Decline In Chilli Prices

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Worried About Sharp Decline In Chilli Prices

Madhya Pradesh: Leaky Ceilings Pour Apathy In Petlawad Govt School

Madhya Pradesh: Leaky Ceilings Pour Apathy In Petlawad Govt School