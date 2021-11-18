Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeepers refuse to accept 1 rupee coin as legal tender, complains school kid

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Samar Pratap Singh, a student of class VII on Thursday approached local police station on Thursday and filed a complaint†against shopkeepers for allegedly refusing to accept one and two rupees coins here in Dhakani village in Neemuch district.

The incident took place in the Manasa Police Station limit. Samar in his complaints has alleged that local shopkeepers in the area including Jain Kirana Store, Nagar Milk Parlour, Porwal Kirana Store refuse to accept one and two rupees coins when they are offered by kids like him to buy chocolates. He said that he uses coins which he gets as pocket money and alleged that the shopkeepers in the area have been refusing to accept one and two rupees coins for a long time now.

The boy has accumulated around coins worth Rs 500 till now. Refusal to accept legal Indian currency is punishable under rules. Other children in the area are also facing issues due to the refusal of Indian currency.

Local police along with the other residents of the area were in awe with the determination of the schoolboy. Police have assured that action will be taken against the errant shopkeepers and appreciated the awareness of the child regarding rules related to Indian currency.

Coins issued by RBI are under legal tender and failure to receive or accept the same by anyone is an offense punishable under the law, said a local lawyer.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:02 PM IST