Madhya Pradesh: Admin serves notice to 11 people threatening to take naxalism, terrorism as protest against demolition of shops

Bhikangaon: Bhikangaon administration has served notices on 11 people after taking cognizance into their bold claims of taking up terrorism and Naxalism route.

The statements made in the event of demolition of their shops has cost the following people dearly: Arvind Ramchandra, 52, Vikas Vijay, 25, Shyam Tulsiram, 58, Deepak Shyam, 40, Rakesh Rukhadia, 35, Nilesh Badri, 28, Jaish Badri, 30, Pradyuman Jagdish alias Pappu, 25, Rakesh Jagannath, 52, Madhu Jagannath, 40, Rajesh Suresh, 45, as they have been issued notices by court of tehsildar.

Earlier, upset with the administrationís action on illegal encroachment and demolition of shops constructed over the government land, shoppers here at Bhikangaon village vowed to take up terrorism and Naxalism route to resolve their issues.

According to police, some shopkeepers and others took an oath to become terrorists and Naxalites to protest the action of the local administration. The administration has taken it as an event which may lead to disturbance of law and order. On the plea of ??the police, notices were issued to 11 people from the Tehsildar Court on Friday.

Protesting traders fails to garner support

After demolition action, few traders who lost their shops in the drive declared Bhikangaon bandh on Friday, but they failed to get support from other traders here. All the commercial activities continue for the day.

CM depriving people of livelihood, alleges Congress MLA Solanki

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki along with Block Congress Committee officials and workers expressed deep displeasure with SDM Omnarayan Singh for removing about 25 family shops in the ongoing encroachment campaign in the village and said that if the administration had the same attitude then we would be on the road and stage protest.

Solanki said that on one hand Chief Minister claims that he is working in the interest of the poor, but on the other hand, he is depriving them of their source of livelihood. There is a lot of difference between their words and actions.

The Prime Minister is running a housing scheme for the poor from the Center, while his own chief minister demolition drive with JCBs.