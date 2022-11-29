Madhya Pradesh: Shocking revelation of food poisoning deaths

Representative Image | File Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A family became a victim of food poisoning in tehsil Ashapura. In which a 6-year-old child of the family died on Monday morning itself. Patients admitted to private hospital on Tuesday gave shocking statements to the police. According to family members, just before they had dinner, a woman from the neighbourhood came to meet them.

Late after dinner, the family members began to feel dizzy and started vomiting. Currently out of three, the condition of one patient remains critical, while two patients are recovering fast. It is noteworthy that Pankaj, his wife Ranjita, son Gautam and sister Seema, who were staying in a garden quarter in Ashapura, fell ill after having dinner on Sunday night. On Monday morning, the relatives had brought everyone to Mhow hospital, where son Gautam died.

After this all the three patients were admitted to a private hospital. According to Badgonda police, on Monday itself, the FSL team from Indore took samples of the leftover food and flour. After the report comes, it will be known what caused the food poisoning. On the other hand, the police have also taken the statements of the patients on Tuesday. Bunty Gupta, a family member of the patient said that in the statement, the police have been told that a woman from the neighbourhood had come to Pankaj's quarter before having food.

