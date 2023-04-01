 Madhya Pradesh: Shobha Yatra held on Ram Lal Jayanti in Suwasra
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Suwasra (Madhya Pradesh): Sobha Yatra was conducted on the birth anniversary of social and relegious personality Ram Lal by Jangra Porwal Mahasabha in Suwasra. The programme was inaugurated by garlanding the portrait of Ram Lal. A large number of his followers participated in the yatra and danced to the beat of drums. The yatra began from Ram Dawar and reached the ancient haveli of Ram Lal where all birthday rituals were performed.

President of Porwal Samaj Pirulal Dapkra, Jangra Porwal Mahasabha president Mukesh Ratnawat, Ramgopal Ghatiya, Mandsaur Mahasabha secretary Balram Dangarh, vice president Radheshyam Mandwaria, treasurer Ramniwas Ratnawat Chomela and others also participated in the rally. Arwind Porwal conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Mukesh Ratnawat.

