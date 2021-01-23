Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays floral tribute to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary

The 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose is being celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' across the country.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.