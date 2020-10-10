Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chauhan hits back at Kamal Nath, says coconut is in our culture

Hitting back at Congress leader Kamal Nath over his coconut remark, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday said that the opposition is commenting on such things because they have nothing else.

"Coconut is in our culture. It is a symbol of purity and service. I carry a coconut and not a bottle of champagne. We have restarted the development work that Kamal Nath and the Congress government had stalled," Chauhan told ANI here.

The Chief Minister's remark comes in response to Kamal Nath, who had recently taunted Chauhan for carrying a coconut with him saying, "Chauhan carries around a coconut with him, breaks it, and makes a new announcement wherever he gets a chance." "We recently inaugurated 13000 new roads that were made during the COVID-19 pandemic. They used to complain that they don't have any money. Now, that we are doing developmental work, they are having a problem with that and are objecting to me carrying a coconut," Chauhan said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had yesterday accused former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of turning the state into a centre for corruption and middlemen, and claimed that nothing was being done in the state without bribing some official.

The heated exchange of allegations in the state comes in view of the upcoming by-polls on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10.