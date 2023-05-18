Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj is bhumi pujan minister, not CM, says Kamal Nath

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday visited Badnawar assembly constituency of Dhar district and encouraged party workers ahead of the state assembly elections.

While addressing a public gathering here, Nath made some big announcements including waiver of electricity bill of up to 100 units and half of it will be charged for up to 200 units. Similarly, an LPG cylinder will be given for Rs 500. Rs 1500 will be given to each woman under Mahila Samman Yojana once the formation of Congress government in the state. Mentioning the reason behind the announcement, the Congress leader said that by doing this he wants to increase the purchasing power of women and the family.

In the beginning, scores of Congress workers and local leaders accorded a grand welcome to Nath. He acknowledged party workers and motivated them to work together. He told party workers that only five months are left before the elections and this time things are different. I am a Hindu but I am not stupid. We also have to be the protectors of the culture as BJP has made it a matter of political propaganda and it is being used on a political platform, Nath said.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, Nath said in 2018, the public voted for Congress, but BJP brought down our government by horse-trading. We could save our government if we want, but we never wanted to compromise with our principles, Nath said. Nath even addressed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Ghoshna Machine. He only remained the minister of Bhoomi Pujan. He doesn't see anything going around. Corruption is at an all-timeáhigh in the state. One cannot get his or her work without bribe.

Apart from inflation, unemployment, corruption, farmer suicide, women atrocities, rape and crime in every field, mafia rule is going on. Madhya Pradesh has become number one in India in all fields. We had waived off loans of farmers within 15 months, 100 units of electricity were waived, pension was increased, and cowsheds were developed. So what sin have we committed, Nath asked. Earlier, district Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar and Congress leaders presented a picture of Bajrangbali to Kamal Nath.

