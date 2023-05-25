Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj govt failed to develop Burhanpur, says Diggi

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing a workers’ meeting in Burhanpur, ex-CM Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP government had failed to develop the district.

Singh claimed that Modi-led government paid no attention towards banana cultivators of the district. Farmers were neither getting fair compensation nor insurance money for crop loss.

He further said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan loves to describe himself as farmer's son and well-wisher but farmers now understand his evil intentions.

Singh recalled good deeds of former CM Kamal Nath and said that he wrote off debts of 27 lakh farmers.

Stating that Burhanpur had lots to offer in tourism, he lamented that the BJP government failed to develop it. Burhanpur's powerloom industry too had been languishing under the Shivraj government.

Turning his attention to rise in deforestation in district, Singh alleged that trees were being felled illegally in connivance with BJP leaders and officials.

Senior Congress leader Ramnaresh Nikhra, Burhanpur Congress district co-in-charge Yashwant Silawat, Raj Narayan Singh, MLA Surendra Singh, Congress city president Rinku Tak, rural president Ramkishan Patel and others were also present.