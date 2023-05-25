 Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj govt failed to develop Burhanpur, says Diggi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Shivraj govt failed to develop Burhanpur, says Diggi

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj govt failed to develop Burhanpur, says Diggi

Singh claimed that Modi-led government paid no attention towards banana cultivators of the district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
article-image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing a workers’ meeting in Burhanpur, ex-CM Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP government had failed to develop the district.

Singh claimed that Modi-led government paid no attention towards banana cultivators of the district. Farmers were neither getting fair compensation nor insurance money for crop loss.

He further said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan loves to describe himself as farmer's son and well-wisher but farmers now understand his evil intentions.

Singh recalled good deeds of former CM Kamal Nath and said that he wrote off debts of 27 lakh farmers.

Stating that Burhanpur had lots to offer in tourism, he lamented that the BJP government failed to develop it. Burhanpur's powerloom industry too had been languishing under the Shivraj government.

Turning his attention to rise in deforestation in district, Singh alleged that trees were being felled illegally in connivance with BJP leaders and officials.

Senior Congress leader Ramnaresh Nikhra, Burhanpur Congress district co-in-charge Yashwant Silawat, Raj Narayan Singh, MLA Surendra Singh, Congress city president Rinku Tak, rural president Ramkishan Patel and others were also present.

Read Also
Indore : Govt employee, two CSC staffers arrested by Lokayukta
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Result: Three students make it to state merit-list

MP Board Result: Three students make it to state merit-list

Madhya Pradesh: 7 BJP workers show caused for sit-in at police station in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: 7 BJP workers show caused for sit-in at police station in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj govt failed to develop Burhanpur, says Diggi

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj govt failed to develop Burhanpur, says Diggi

Class X results: Alirajpur students pip counterparts in big cities

Class X results: Alirajpur students pip counterparts in big cities

Madhya Pradesh: Agar Malwa’s Pushpalata secures 7th rank in XII result

Madhya Pradesh: Agar Malwa’s Pushpalata secures 7th rank in XII result