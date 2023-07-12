Madhya Pradesh: Sheela Mujalde To Remain CBMO At Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Narsingh Gehlot who assumed office recently passed an order to remove Bramharaj Kosala as BMO of Sardarpur tehsil and relieved him of his duties immediately for Community Health Centre Bakaner which was his original post.

With this, it is cleared that Sheela Mujalda will discharge her duty as BMO of Community Health Centre here in Sardarpur.

According to information, orders were issued immediately after the matter came to the notice of medical and in-charge minister Prabhuram Chaudhary.

Earlier, Free Press on May 9 prominently raised the issue of how Sardarpur tehsil residents are struggling to find answer to the million dollar question -- Who is the chief block medical officer (CBMO) at Sardarpur - Sheela Mujalde or Brahm Raj Kaushal?

The confusion is blamed on communication gap between Bhopal and the local administration. Both Mujalde and Kaushal are posted on the same post in the tehsil leaving the health staff confused.

Recently, Bhopal headquarters ordered that Sheela Mujalde was the CBMO of Sardarpur. At the same time, Dhar’s former chief medical and health officer shifted Dr Brahm Raj Kaushal from Dhamnod as in-charge CBMO in Sardarpur.

Sources claimed that the appointment of Kaushal surprised many in the department. He had worked with the Health Department for only eight years, while Dr ML Jain was the most senior doctor at Sardarpur Health Centre with more than 32 years of experience and Dr Nitin Joshi was there for more than 15 years.

