Madhya Pradesh: Shastra puja held on Vijaya Dashami

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Vijaya Dashami was celebrated with great pomp and gaiety on Friday. Shastra puja was organised at police station by additional superintendent of police Puneet Gehlot.

Shastra puja was also performed by Kshatriya Rajput community at the residence of Thakur Jai Singh Panwar in Ayodhya Puri Colony, Kodariya Mhow. Ravana Dahan was organised at two places in the city. Traditional Ravana Dahan was done by the Dussehra Festival Committee on the Dussehra ground.

The other Ravana Dahan was done by Mhow Utsav Samiti at Azad Maidan. Path Sanchalan was also taken out by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which was welcomed at many places.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:40 AM IST