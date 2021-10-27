Madhya Pradesh: Share saga of humiliation, injustice, says Turncoat Congress MLA Birla to Pilot

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s visit to Mundi, Birla questioned Pilot’s association with Congress even after Congress leaders humiliated him.

He was addressing media persons at his native village Dudgaon on Tuesday. Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is scheduled to visit Mundi on Wednesday, where he will address a public gathering to seek voters support for Khandwa Lok Sabha by-elections Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni.

Launching a blunt attack on Congress party leader, Sachin Birla asked Pilot to share with the people of Nimar that how he was humiliated in Congress. He was called useless and even rejected by his own party. This is an insult not only to Pilot but to the entire Gujjar community, Birla said.

Birla said that Pilot is welcome in the Nimar region, but he is requested to explain why the Congress removed him from the post of deputy chief minister and party state president post. Pilot should also share that his posters were torn and humiliated at the Congress office in Jaipur. Pilot must share the saga of injustice and humiliation meted out to him in Congress to the people of Nimar.

Birla’s supported join BJP

Close on the heels of Barwah Congress MLA Sachin Birla joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over 250 Congress workers from the area also followed suit on Tuesday. They joined BJP in presence the presence of state finance minister Jagdish Deora and Birla. Deora and Birla called upon the BJP workers to ensure the victory of candidate Gyaneshwar Patil. Deora and Birla welcomed all the newly entered BJP workers by showering flowers and offered saffron scarf to all. Deora said that being inspired by the nationalist ideology of BJP, Birla has joined BJP.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:33 AM IST