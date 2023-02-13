Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur police’s initiative to integrate Kanjar community into mainstream 

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): To eradicate crime by Kanjar community and to wean young minds from criminal and anti-social activities, Shajapur police has taken a new initiative in order to channelise their energies in a positive way so that they could be brought into the mainstream of the society.

Under the programme, the police held special awareness drive ‘Kanjar social reform conference’ in Kanjar-dominated areas of Madhopur and Deora villages on Sunday, where SP Jagdish Davar advised people belonging to the Kanjar tribe, a downtrodden community to leave anti-social, criminal activities and urged them to join the mainstream of the society.

He also informed them about various facilities being provided in government departments and welfare schemes of the government. The SP administered an oath to Kanjar people to abstain from criminal activities and also distributed stationary items among children to promote education among them.

Earlier, SP Davar, additional SP TS Baghel and SDOP Berchha Bhavishya Bhaskar constituted a Kanjar Social Reform Committee in order to reform the Kanjar community through education and awareness and helping people to remove the stigma.

Kanjar people said that they have abstained from anti-social activities and joined agricultural activities for livelihood. They don’t fear police action now.

During which, Madhopur gram panchayat sarpanch Lad Singh Hada, Devhuda sarpanch Ranjit Singh Hada, Shajapur SHO Ratan Singh Parmar and a large number of local residents were present.

