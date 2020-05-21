Madhya Pradesh: SGSITS final year exams likely in June-July, preparations kick off

Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Madhya Pradesh has begun planning for final examinations in last week of June and first week of July. The institute had put its time-table and examination schedule on hold due to the lockdown imposed from March 24 to break the Covid-19 chain.Considering the possibility of lockdown being lifted in June-July as CBSE and JEE Mains have been announced in first week of July, SGSITS is also planning to conduct final year examination in the time period.

SGSITS director Rakesh Saxena said, “We had a meeting with the board, where we are considering the possibility of conducting examination for final year students of BE (bachelor of engineering) and ME (masters of engineering) in June-July. The confirmed date-sheet will be out once lockdown lifts and/or government gives approval for examination dates.”

As per UGC (university grand commission), examination time can be reduced to 2 hours from 3 hours with inclusion of objective type questions. “We are currently considering no change in examination pattern or timing, as the syllabus for final year students was completed during the lockdown period,” Saxena said.

He added that students must prepare the complete syllabus and be ready for usual examination with appropriate difficulty level. “Professors have been instructed to work on preparation of examination question papers at home, as we would require papers to be ready as soon as lockdown lifts,” Saxena said.

Further, the institute is working on logistic aspects of how the examination will be conducted while keeping in check the requisite prevention measures to control the spread of coronavirus. “There are 800 final year students, who will be attending these examinations, we will need one invigilator in one room at least, so we will have to manage space accordingly to ensure social distancing,” Saxena said.

He added that examination will be conducted in two shifts of 3 hours each. “However, these are provisional dates as yet and might change due to govt policies and environmental situation,” Saxena said.