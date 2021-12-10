Madhya Pradesh: Seven-year rigorous imprisonment to 13 employees of NVDA

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Special court of (Lokayukta) judge Kailash Prasad Markam in Barwani awarded maximum seven-year imprisonment to 13-employees of Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) in connection with 25-year-old embezzlement case.

Prosecution (media in-charge) Kirti Chouhan said that court awarded four-year imprisonment under Section 13(1)(d) and 13(2) and two-year imprisonment under Section 15 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Court awarded seven year imprisonment under Section 467 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code, four-year imprisonment under Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471, 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and two-year imprisonment under Section 511 (offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chouhan said that those held guilty include Ramsevak Marwadi, a government employee working under the Assistant Land Conservation Officer, Narmada Valley Development Authority No 11 Barwani, Amar Singh, then land conservation officer Harda, Kewal Singh Indoria, then agriculture development officer, Sendhwa, Balkrishna Jha, then land conservation officer Jobat, Chandradant Binwal, then agriculture development officer, Indore, Sunder Singh Verma, then government employee at NVDA Barwani, Manoharlal Dubey, then government employee CEO, NVDA Bhopal, GP Patel, then assistant agriculture development officer, Chhanera in Khandwa district, Bhure Lal Gole, then agriculture development officer, Barwani, Sitaram Chauhan then sarpanch at gram panchayat Karjwani Bodgaon in Dhar district, Jandalsingh Narwaria, then surveyor NVDA Barwani, Rameshchandra Modi, then surveyor land conservation officer in Sendhwa, and Swamiprasad Swarnakar, then surveyor land conservation officer, Barwani.

Chouhan said that in 1996-97, accused was involved in embezzlement of government funds by making fake payment of Rs 21,45,362 through fake muster rolls and giving fake land reforms work of Rs 19,01,110.

Following complaint, the matter was investigated by Bhopal Lokayukta Police and case was registered against them and tabled before the court.

Chouhan added that US Sengar, Shriram Sharma and CN Kaag are other accused who were died earlier. The charge sheet against the remaining accused was presented in the court in 2012. During the trial of the case, Krishna Singh Chauhan, Kal Singh, RP Sharma, Kemta have also died.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:32 PM IST