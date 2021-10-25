Madhya Pradesh: Seven samples of sub-lineage AY.4 of Delta variant, health department collects 50 samples

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District health department has started contact tracing of three city people whose samples were found positive for the sub-lineage of Delta Variant AY.4 in the genome sequencing.

Surprisingly, city officials received the report on October 16 but the contact tracing was started after eight days.

“The genome sequencing report was shared with the health officials on October 16 but contact tracing was done only on October 24,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said, “We received the report of genome sequencing only on October 23 and we conducted the contact tracing on October 24. We didn’t receive the report on October 16.”





The Health Department has taken over 50 samples who were in contact with the three people who were found positive for the sub-lineage of Delta variant.

Health officials have also informed about the samples to the Army Hospital staff for contact tracing.

As per the genome sequencing report sent by National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, the Variant of Concern (VoC) was found in the samples of the patients in Army College, Mhow and in the samples of the business man's family living in Palasia area.

Most of these patients had travel history to other cities and states but none of them has international travel history. Their samples were collected between September 9 and September 21.

