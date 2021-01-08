Madhya Pradesh: Seven people go missing as boat capsizes in Narmada river between Khedi Ghat and Navghat

Omkareshwar (Khandwa district): As many as seven went missing after a boat carrying 15 people capsized in Narmada river on Friday afternoon. Search operation is still on.

According to local fishermen Raju Kevat and Babulal Mangne, who rescued eight people before administration’s divers rushed to the site, said the incident took place at about 3 pm under Mortaka bridge between Khedi Ghat and Navghat.

Narrating the incident, Kevat said was loaded with 15 people who were mostly from Mhow and Sanawad. As soon as boat hit Mortaka railway bridge, it started drowning. Before, fishermen could rush to help people, boat had already drowned. However, fishermen managed to rescue eight people.

In the meantime, police team from Mortaka police outpost and Punasa sub divisional magistrate and Khandwa sub divisional magistrate along with rescue team rushed to the spot and began search operation. All those who were rescued were taken to nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger.