Madhya Pradesh: Seven people arrested for smuggling ganja in Satna

Police on Sunday arrested a notorious ganja smuggler along with his six accomplices after an encounter in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the main accused, identified as Anoop Jaiswal, was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

"Cash worth Rs 2.12 crores, four four-wheelers, 94 kg ganja worth Rs 9.5 lakhs and a revolver worth Rs 2.77 crores have been seized from the possession of the group, in which Jaiswal was a part of. They were returning from Bhopal," police said.