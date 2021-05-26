Madhya Pradesh: Seven more kin of victim of free fire murder case in Alot held for attacking families of accused

ALOT (RATLAM): Alot police on Wednesday arrested seven more accused of attack and arson incident which occurred in Napa Kheda village early on May 14. So far 14 out of 15 accused have been arrested.

The accused attacked kin of two kids who had murdered their classmate. The accused ransacked their houses and gutted their crop.

Families who are under attack sought Alot police help in the matter. Fifteen people have been booked on charges of attack and arson. No one has been held.

Earlier Alot cops recovered a body of victim Vishal Singh, a class X student. His friends, from neighbourhood, had invited him to play Free Fire only to murder him as they were upset that Vishal used to complain about their bad habits to their family members.

The police said that the accused and Vishal, a resident of village Dayalpura under Alot police station of the district, were in same school. Both accused are students of class XI.

After murder, Vishal family members and villagers attacked accused families of the accused kids at around 11.30 pm on Sunday.