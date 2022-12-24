Madhya Pradesh: Seva is the essence of Sanatan Dharma, says Hridaygiri Maharaj

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Saint Shri Hridaygiri Maharaj of Jagannath Dham, Maheshwar addressed the annual function of Aditya Vidya Vihar Higher Secondary School in Khargone.

In his address, he said that the cultural programs of the school are a reflection of the civilization and culture of the nation. Indian culture and Sanatana Dharma, ancient Indian values, positive lifestyle, and respect for individual, nature and national heritage, teach us to live life with a sense of self-divinity.

Khargone MLA Ravi Joshi was the special guest on the programme. Joshi appealed to the students to stay away from western culture and feel proud by adopting Indian culture in their lives.

The program started with the collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa by the students, teachers and parents present. MLA Joshi said that this is the biggest collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in the history of Khargone.

After Saraswati Poojan, school directors Ashok Dixit, Anil Raghuvanshi, Purushottam Raghuvanshi and Dr Chetan Pathote welcomed the guests with mementoes and flowers and honoured Saint Hridaygiri Maharaj with shawl-shreefal and a memento on behalf of the school family.