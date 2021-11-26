Madhya Pradesh: Series of exams scheduled for November last week and December

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This final week of November is going to see three competitive exams, including the common admission test (CAT) -- a gateway to IIM Indore.

The week will start with exam by Professional Examination Board (PEB). For the first time after outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, these examinations will be held with 100% capacity.

However, Covid guidelines will be implemented and there will be social distancing among students. Masks will be mandatory for all.

This would be followed by diploma in animal husbandry entrance test on Friday. For this, 12 centres have been set up in the city. On November 27, pre-veterinary and fishery tests will be held. In this case also, 12 centres have been set up in the city.

The Professional Examination Board has made Aadhaar and biometric verification mandatory to avoid the possibility of error. This will reduce the chances of fake students appearing in the examination.

CAT on November 28

CAT will be held on November 28. This time IIM Ahmedabad is conducting this exam for admission in IIMs across the country. The detailed schedule of examinations and the number of centres has been released.

Extensive exam calendar for December

December is going to witness the maximum number of competitive exams. The Pre Agriculture Test will be held on December 8. After that, the examination of the posts of Agriculture Extension Officer and Agriculture Development Officer (Executive) - 2020 will be held from December 11 to 12. Group 2 (Sub-Group 4) Joint Recruitment Exam will be held from December 17 to 19 whereas Group 5 recruitment exam will be held on December 23 and 24. At the same time, CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) of NTA will also start from December 16. It will run till January 13. Centres have been set up in the city for the examination. The examination will be held simultaneously for 2020 December and 2021 June. The PhD entrance examination of Devi Ahilya University is also to be conducted by the end of December.

