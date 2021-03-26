Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Municipal Council gets ISO certificate for quality & environmental management

Sendhwa: Sendhwa municipal council in Barwani district received ISO certificate for Quality Management and Environmental Management System.

According to the information, the Sendhwa municipal council was awarded ISO certificate keeping in view the initiatives undertaken in the said areas during last three years.

Bhopal’s Vision Career Certification Pvt Ltd Rahul Singh said that after three years the civic body was re-inspected and was found eligible for ISO certificate again.

Amid rise in corona cases in the district, the ISO certificate was handed over to the municipal council president Basantibai Yadav at her residence in the presence of the company's Rahul Singh Thakur, chief municipal officer (CMO) Kailash Vaishnav, assistant engineer Rajesh Mishra and others.

Yadav said this is a major achievement for the council. There has also been a big change in the functioning of the municipal council. Employees understand their responsibilities and importance of work and this certificate is proof of this, she added.