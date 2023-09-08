Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Girl Receives MS Degree From UK University | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa girl Surabhi Ratavjia received Master of Science (MS) degree in data science from a university in England while pursuing a job in Infosys, Pune.

Her convocation ceremony was organised in England, which was also attended by her parents. Surabhi completed her primary education at Lions Higher Secondary School and engineering at Chatli College, both in Sendhwa.

She became the first girl to earn a degree from a foreign institution in the region. Chatli College director Dr Abhay Pandey, Lions' Gopal Tayal, Shyam Tayal, teacher Kiran Gore, BEO PC Sharma and others congratulated her.