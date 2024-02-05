 Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Civic Body Urges Deputy CM To Allocate ₹5 Crore
Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Civic Body Urges Deputy CM To Allocate ₹5 Crore

This appeal was presented to Deputy CM Devda during his visit to inaugurate a Lok Sabha election office in Barwani.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 10:37 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Civic Body Urges Deputy CM To Allocate ₹5 Crore | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to accelerate city development and beautification initiatives, Sendhwa municipal council president Basanti Bai Yadav has made a plea to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda for a substantial financial allocation of Rs 5 crore. This appeal was presented to Deputy CM Devda during his visit to inaugurate a Lok Sabha election office in Barwani.

The demand letter, handed over by Basanti Bai and former minister Antar Singh Arya, underscores the pressing need for funding to bolster ongoing projects and alleviate the financial strain faced by the municipal corporation. Emphasising that the requested amount is part of a previously approved allocation, Yadav elucidated the critical importance of securing these funds to sustain the momentum of development efforts.

Despite assurances from past administrations, the sanctioned funds have yet to materialise, impeding the municipality's capacity to meet its financial obligations and embark on new initiatives.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of vice-president Mohan Joshi, former president Arun Chaudhary and BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal, signifying widespread support for the endeavour. Deputy CM Devda acknowledging the gravity of the situation, assured prompt action on the matter, pledging to address the city's developmental needs effectively.

