Madhya Pradesh: Seminar on integral humanism concludes

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s 105th birth anniversary on Friday, a seminar was organised in the meeting hall of Janpad Panchayat on Antyodaya Ekatma Manavvad (upliftment of the weakest section of the society and integral humanism).

Activists of social organisations, locals, students of CMCLDP, and corona volunteers associated with Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, attended the program.

Chief guest of the program was vice-president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad Bhopal Vibhash Upadhyay. The program began with the lighting of a lamp and garlanding the portrait of Pandit Deendayal upadhyay. Arvind Society’s group and Sudhir Vyas recited Durga Stotra.

Vote of thanks was proposed by the coordinator of Tirla development block Rajni Yadav. Upadhyay presented mango saplings to janpad panchayat CEO Saurabh Kushwah. It would be planted on the premises of Janpad Panchayat.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:26 PM IST