e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi to bring home 157 artefacts, antiquities handed over to him by USCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,276 new cases, 58 deaths, 3,723 recoveries Confirmed! Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress on September 28
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:26 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Seminar on integral humanism concludes

Activists of social organisations, locals, students of CMCLDP, and corona volunteers associated with Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, attended the program.
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s 105th birth anniversary on Friday, a seminar was organised in the meeting hall of Janpad Panchayat on Antyodaya Ekatma Manavvad (upliftment of the weakest section of the society and integral humanism).

Activists of social organisations, locals, students of CMCLDP, and corona volunteers associated with Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, attended the program.

Chief guest of the program was vice-president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad Bhopal Vibhash Upadhyay. The program began with the lighting of a lamp and garlanding the portrait of Pandit Deendayal upadhyay. Arvind Society’s group and Sudhir Vyas recited Durga Stotra.

Vote of thanks was proposed by the coordinator of Tirla development block Rajni Yadav. Upadhyay presented mango saplings to janpad panchayat CEO Saurabh Kushwah. It would be planted on the premises of Janpad Panchayat.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Encounter between notorious criminal and police, two arrested

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal