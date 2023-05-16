Madhya Pradesh: Seminar on de-addiction held in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in the city, a live concert and motivational seminar on the topic of de-addiction was organised on Mother's Day. The youth were taught the tricks to stay away from drugs and get success in life.

Motivational speaker Harshvardhan Jain, who is known in the country and abroad, said that 80 per cent of remarkable work in the world has been done by only 20 per cent. These 20 per cent are those who put 20 per cent of hard work in the right direction in any field or regarding their dreams. He has got 80 per cent result out of 20 per cent of his hard work. We have to work only 20 per cent but it is necessary to do it in the right direction.

