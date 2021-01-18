Madhya Pradesh: Seize mobiles of those caught talking while driving, District Judge’s mantra to check traffic rule violations

At the start, SP Suraj Verma urged people to follow traffic rules and sought cooperation as well. District collector Jitendra Singh Raje warned drivers against driving sans helmet and licence.

In his address, District Judge Srivastava raised the issue of traffic norms violation by minors, including over speeding and tripling, on main roads and posh areas which has residences of top government officials.

Judge Srivastava asked department concerned to check such violations and if anyone was found talking on mobile while driving, then the department should seize the mobile phone for two days so that they do not use the mobile while driving again.

Judge Srivastava urged people to follow traffic norms.

Meanwhile, when contacted traffic subedar Mohan Bharawat said that traffic department did not have the right to seize anyone’s mobile phone, but would act against traffic offenders as per the directives of seniors. Bharawat added that following instructions of senior officers, those who break the rules could be rebuked and on second offence their vehicle could be confiscated.