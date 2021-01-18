Madhya Pradesh: Seize mobiles of those caught talking while driving, District Judge’s mantra to check traffic rule violations

NEEMUCH: Beware! In Neemuch you can lose your phone for two days if you are caught speaking on it while driving. This suggestion has been made to traffic department by District Judge Hridayesh Srivastava in a bid to check traffic rule offenders.
While addressing 32nd National Road Safety month, Judge Srivastava suggested the same in presence of district magistrate, SP, district panchayat CEO, DSP, senior police officials, representatives of auto-rickshaw drivers, representatives of various organizations, NGOs, and all journalists were present.
At the start, SP Suraj Verma urged people to follow traffic rules and sought cooperation as well. District collector Jitendra Singh Raje warned drivers against driving sans helmet and licence.
In his address, District Judge Srivastava raised the issue of traffic norms violation by minors, including over speeding and tripling, on main roads and posh areas which has residences of top government officials.
Judge Srivastava asked department concerned to check such violations and if anyone was found talking on mobile while driving, then the department should seize the mobile phone for two days so that they do not use the mobile while driving again.
Judge Srivastava urged people to follow traffic norms.
Meanwhile, when contacted traffic subedar Mohan Bharawat said that traffic department did not have the right to seize anyone’s mobile phone, but would act against traffic offenders as per the directives of seniors. Bharawat added that following instructions of senior officers, those who break the rules could be rebuked and on second offence their vehicle could be confiscated.
Careless driving main cause of accidents
RATLAM: A programme was organised to mark the beginning of 32nd National Road Safety month on Monday.
Addressing the programme, district collector Gopalchandra Dad said that careless driving and flouting traffic rules led to road accidents.
SP Gaurav Tiwari said that 150 lives were lost in more than 1,000 road accidents in last one year in Ratlam. Tiwari said that during road safety month, health check-up camps for vehicle drivers would be organised.
District panchayat president Parmesh Maida, additional district judge S A Khan also expressed their views. Additional Police Superintendent Sunil Patidar conducted the programme. On this occasion, a pamphlet on the “Nari Samman” was also released.