Madhya Pradesh secures second spot, bags 8 medals

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo team secured second rank in the Dadra & Nagar Haveli Open National Taekwondo Championships, 2021 by securing 3 Gold medals, 3 Silver medals and 2 Bronze medals, organised at Silvassa, Dadra Nagar Haveli recently.

In Open National Taekwondo Championship held in Silvassa, players Dipak Prajapat, Aditya Chanal and Divya Bhati won three Gold medals and Tulsi Bairagi, Tushar Gurjar and Aarav Joshi clinched silver medals while Dipesh Gehlot and Neha Ranodiya clinched two bronze medals for the state.

Gagan Kuril, treasurer of Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo Association said that in the Open Taekwondo Championship, Academy players have showcased their talent.

Sports Minister congratulated the medal winners for their fantastic performance. Amit Verma, district additional superintendent of police who was the chief guest of the program organized in Maharani Laxmibai Umavi Sports Complex, appreciated the excellent performance of the players.

The players are being trained by chief coach of taekwondo Himanshu Yajurvedi. On arrival at Mandsaur, the team and coaches got a rousing welcome at Maharani Laxmibai Sports Complex by the Taekwondo Association of Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:16 AM IST