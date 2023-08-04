Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed In Gwalior For Next 2 Months

Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed On Gwalior For Next two Months In View Of Upcoming Festivals | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a major decree, the Gwalior district administration of Gwalior has imposed Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) over the entire district for next two months on Friday.

The prohibitory orders has been imposed in the view of upcoming festivals and occasions, including Independence Day, Rakhsha Bandhan, Milad-Un-Nabi, Janamashtami and others.

District Magistrate Of Gwalior, Akshya Kumar Singh issued a notice which stated that any religious, social or political event; public meeting, rally, procession, picketing and demonstration are banned in the district for next two months without prior permission.

Also, there is a ban on any gathering or display of firearms including licensed weapons within the 2-month tenure with permission from the administration.

Along with this, uploading and forwarding provocative posts related to or targetying any particular class, religion and sect on various social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter etc is also prohibited.

Violation of the prohibitory order will be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other penal provisions.