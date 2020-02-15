Madhya Pradesh: Second phase of loan waiver begins

Gandhwani: The second phase of distribution of loan waiver certificates to farmers has started in all districts of the state. A programme to provide these certificates was held at government girls’ school.

The programme started with lighting the lamp and welcoming the guests, Dhar collector Shrikant Banoth, Dharampuri MLA Panchilal Meda and cabinet ministers Sachin Yadav and Umang Singhar were present. Under the Jai Kisan Fasal Rin Mafi Yojana, 1651 farmers received loan waiver certificates worth Rs 11.52 crore. Agriculture minister Sachin Yadav addressed the gathered by saying, “The Kamal Nath government has completed 365 promises inn 365 days. We are waiving farmers loan in a phased manner.” The first phase saw waivers upto Rs 50,000 and the second phase will witness loans upto Rs 1 lakh being waived, he added. Discussing future plans of the government, he said that they will soon prioritise higher crop yields and lesser production cost. They will also develop krishi upaj mandis soon.

Forest minister Umang Singhar in his address, said, “We will be soon implementing schemes upto Rs 4,000 crores in Gandhwani, which will speed up the development process.” Picking at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Singhar said that the party keeps talking about protecting the cows, whereas the state government has already started building gaushalas all across the state.

Block Congress president Satpal singh Barnala, Janpad president Kamla Dharve, Congress party members and scores of villagers attended the event.