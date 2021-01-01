Madhya Pradesh second best performing state

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones of Light House Projects (LHP) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) –India, virtually on Friday.

He also announced the award of Best Performing States under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in which Uttar Pradesh bagged the first prize while Madhya Pradesh stands on second and Andhra Pradesh on third position. Madhya Pradesh also won the award in the special category for ‘Best Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) on Public Land. Over 1000 houses in each location - Agartala, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, and Ranchi will be constructed through sustainable and disaster-resilient and innovative technology to provide affordable houses to the people. “The Light House Projects being executed with modern technologies in six states will show a new direction to the housing construction sector.”

It will further strengthen cooperative federalism,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the programme virtually.