Madhya Pradesh: Seasonal diseases exposes mess in public health facilities

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Record spike in seasonal disease cases in the district have exposed the mess in the public health facilities. The tall claims of preparedness for the third wave of Covid fell flat here as the dearth of medical infrastructure is making the headlines again here in Barwani district.

Barwani District Hospital is in news for pitiable conditions prevailing at the hospital. The patients are lying on the floor while others are awaiting medical attention on stretchers.

Adding more woe to agony, health department or the administrative officer are least bothered to comment on the prevailing situation. The physicians on duty in the hospital also declined to comment on the matter.

According to information, District Hospital can accommodate 400 patients at a time, but at present as many 440 patients suffering either from dengue or seasonal disease are admitted here and undergoing treatment.

So far as many 34 dengue patients were reported in the district with maximum 25 logged in Barwani town alone. Health department is trying to manage the show but on ground its efforts does not seem to be paying off.

District malaria officer AV Shiekh admitted that situation here in the district is moving out of control as the number of footfalls here at the District Hospital is increasing by the day.

Sheikh added that amid increasing dengue cases, the infection due to dirt is also spreading rapidly in the town, due to the continuous rain, mosquitoes are breeding in waterlogging in places.

Meanwhile, when contacted sub-divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar said that he inspected the District Hospital and ordered chief medical and health officer to increase the number of beds by making alternative arrangements.

Regarding the irregularities in the Central Lab, a notice has been issued to the agency concerned and soon all kinds of investigations will be started in the Central Lab. Only 58 types of tests are being done in the lab even after 98 types of examinations were listed there.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:04 AM IST