Madhya Pradesh: Season 2 of Harda girls premiere league ends, Salyakhedi lifts winning trophy

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Harda (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day long Harda girls cricket premiere league came to an end in the town on Monday. The league was organised by Synergy institute in a move to empower girls and push them beyond the bounds set by the society.

As many as eight matches were played on the second and the final day of the tournament on Monday, in which four quarter final matches, followed by two semi-final matches, one match for the third position and one final match were played.

Girls and women of the adjoining villages had also ensured their presence in thick numbers at the competition and raised their spirits during the match, along with lauding them for their splendid performance in the sport. The cricket teams from Chirakhan, Handia, Salyakhedi and Bagrul reached the semi-finals, while Salyakhedi and Chirakhan teams stormed into the finals of the competition.

The Salyakhedi team registered victory against the Chirakhan team in the final match, who were awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 thousand. Veena was crowned the “Woman of the series”, while Kriti bagged the title of the most outstanding batter in the competition.

