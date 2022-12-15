Madhya Pradesh: Search continues as player goes missing in Narmada at Sahastradhara near Maheshwar

Representative Image | -

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A minor canoe slalom player went missing in the Narmada River at Sahastradhara near Maheshwar town in Khargone district on Wednesday while taking a bath. A missing complaint has been lodged at Kasrawad Police station and a search launched to trace him.

Giving information, Maheshwar SHO Pankaj Tiwari told that the missing boy was identified as Kanishk Paswan, (17-year-old), a resident of Delhi, was part of an 8-member team that had come to Sahastradhara for canoe slalom practice.

Kanishk, who entered the waters for taking bath was swept away in the strong currents of water and went missing.

An SDRF team and local divers along with local civic body chief had to halt search operations by late evening due to lack of sunlight but couldn’t find him. On Thursday, the team again launched search operations in the river and nearby areas. Team Coach Kuldeep Kir reached Kasrawad Police station and filed a missing report.

Tehsildar Mukesh Bamaniya, station in-charge Pankaj Tiwari along with the team reached the spot and discussed the matter with Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy coach and players. Notably, Canoe Slalom National Championship which was supposed to be held from December 17 to 19 has now been postponed.