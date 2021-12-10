Madhya Pradesh: SDMs do have magisterial powers in commissionarate system, IAS officer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the implementation of the police commissionarate system in the urban areas of Indore along with Bhopal, certain powers of the SDMs have been given to police but they have not been withdrawn.

The incorporation of the commissionarate system was talk in the administrative as well as the police circles. The notifications were released in this regard on Thursday night, though people are still poring through the fine print and the way it is going to be implemented.

"Going through the notification it is clear that in CrPC cases, the power is to be shared with the police. This does not mean that the magisterial powers have been withdrawn from the SDMs.

They still have the power to serve notices under Section 97 (search warrant), 98 (Power to compel restoration of abducted females) and 133 (to pass quick order and deal speedily where public nuisance or obstruction is made)", a senior IAS officer said on condition of anonymity.

He said that since it’s a new system, thus the powers would be handed over to police gradually by making amendments in the notifications. All 36 police stations including 4 women police stations and cyber police stations, have been put under the police commissioner.

