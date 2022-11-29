Madhya Pradesh: SDM to probe against hospital for Ayushman card irregularity

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district collector Kumar Purshottam instructed Barwah SDM to investigate against the hospital on the complaint of not giving the benefit of Ayushman Card to the beneficiary.

Collector Kumar instructed the SDM through video conference after Baghphal's Sangeeta appeared before the collector in a public hearing and narrated her plight about her poverty and agony.

Sangeeta told the collector that despite having a card received under Ayushman Yojana, the applicant's husband Dharmendra was not exempted by the government-recognised Dada Darbar Hospital, Navghatkhedi. The applicant handed over the application to get the matter investigated if the exemption was not given.

At the same time collector Kumar instructed Barwah SDM through video-conference to investigate the matter. Collector Kumar said that whether the hospital management has taken money from the patient as well as from the government, should be investigated.

Kasrawad SDM was also instructed to resolve the matter.

During the public hearing, Purushottam Gupta of Maheshwar submitted an application regarding meat market. He said that filth is spreading in the Narmada river due to the meat market in the holy city. The tehsildar will investigate on Baliram's complaint

In the public hearing, Baliram of Katora had assured compensation for the land taken by NTPC and employment to a member. But due to the mistake of the patwari, neither compensation nor employment was given to the member due to non-appearance in the compensation list. Collector Kumar has instructed the tehsildar of Sanawad to investigate and submit a report.