Madhya Pradesh: SDM rushes accident victims to hospital

Sardarpur SDM Rahul Chouhan, who was returning to the tehsil after attending a review meeting in Dhar, saw them and took them to the Sardarpur hospital in his car.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sardarpur saved the lives of two accident-ridden people on the Indore-Ahmedabad national highway. According to information, a father and son duo was heading towards their field around Fhulgawadi Chokdi which is situated on Indore-Ahmedabad national highway, three kilometres away from Sardarpur headquarters. Suddenly, they were hit by an unknown vehicle around eight in the night. Due to severe injuries in their head, hand, and leg, they were lying wounded on the side of the highway. In the meantime, Sardarpur SDM Rahul Chouhan, who was returning to the tehsil after attending a review meeting in Dhar, saw them and took them to the Sardarpur hospital in his car. From there, they were referred to Dhar hospital upon completion of primary treatment. According to Dr ML Jain, the condition of the father Munnalal Juwansingh and the son Arun Munnalal is stable and they are recovering fast.

