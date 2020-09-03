Madhya Pradesh: SDM helps person found lying on garbage heap get timely treatment in Kukshi

Kukshi: SDM Vivek Kumar a person whom he had spotted lying on a garbage heap on Barwani bypass.

The doctors too displayed bathed the patient first and gave him first aid. According to the information received, this patient is a resident of Mangalwariya in Kukshi and is staying separately from his family.

He was under treatment in the Kukshi Health Center as he was unwell and was also referred to Barwani for treatment due to other ailments, where he was treated too. On getting healthy he was discharged from there. On his return from Barwani to Kukshi, the health of the patient deteriorated and he was spotted on the bypass of which the SDM got information.

BMO of Kukshi Health Centre Dr Abhishek Rawat has approached Kukshi police to get into contact with the patients' relatives.