Madhya Pradesh: SDM Flouts SC Order, Deploys Teachers To Make Caste Certificates In Sardarpur

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Making a mockery of Apex Court’s order that no teacher should be deployed for non-educational purposes, citing the Right to Education Act, hundreds of government teachers of Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district are nowadays engaged in preparing caste certificates of students.

Teachers accused sub-divisional magistrate Shivam Prajapati of engaging them in non-academic work blatantly flouting the Supreme Court’s order and affecting the academic activities.

Sardarpur and its adjoining areas are tribal dominating and literacy level is quite low in comparison to other tehsils of the district. Even after that, government teachers were engaged in preparing caste certificates in the middle of March, said teachers.

Teachers claimed that along with preparing students for examination, teachers also completed about 60% work with full dedication visiting every door step. But the teachers were facing a lot of difficulties in completing the remaining 40% work.

Teachers are now facing difficulties as majority of parents lack complete documents. Beside, non-availability of patwari report has forced hands of the teachers.

Teachers in dilemma

Hundreds of teachers are in dilemma over whether they prepare for new teaching session or chase parents for documents. The new academic session will start from June 10 and teachers are busy with the new admission, supplementary examination and home contact campaign.

On the other hand, SDM Prajapati was pressuring teachers through Jan Shikshak to complete caste certificate process. Teachers are left in a tight spot over whether they follow revenue department officials order for caste certificate or follow education department’s senior officials and prepare for new academic session

250 teachers are engaged in BLO work

Regarding the preparations for the assembly elections, the work of electoral rolls is going on in full swing. About 250 teachers are doing BLO work as well as preparing for caste certificate, new admission, SLC, supplementary exam.

The teachers, on the condition of anonymity, told that the summer vacation order of the teachers has remained just a sham. In this summer vacation, along with BLO, the work of caste certificate has also to be done.

Teachers say that apart from teaching, throughout the year the teacher keeps on doing other non-academic work. Even after this, if the exam result is bad, then that responsibility is also fixed on the teacher. The teachers told that we are going through the stress of double triple work.

Notably, last year one woman teacher in Phoolgavdi village lost her life due to the mental pressure and stress of completing the work of BLO along with academic work in time.