Madhya Pradesh: SDM Flays Junior Officer, Takes Action For Electrocution Death

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Rahul Chauhan has taken a stern stance against the alleged irresponsible behaviour of Anil Amode, a junior officer of the Electricity Board, which led to the tragic death of a 25-year-old farmer Mukesh Bhabhar in Sardarpur. The farmer lost his life due to electrocution caused by a fallen electric pole in his field while he was spraying insecticides.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, SDM Rahul Chauhan summoned Anil Amode to be present in person at the SDM office on August 1 to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding his actions that may have contributed to the farmer's untimely demise. The SDM emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the matter and stressed that any negligence on the part of the Electricity Board must be addressed promptly.

The tragedy has raised serious questions about maintenance and safety protocols of the Electricity Board, putting Anil Amode under scrutiny for his role in the matter. SDM Rahul Chauhan further expressed his displeasure over Anil Amode's alleged lack of responsiveness, citing that the officer had failed to answer multiple calls from the SDM's office in the wake of the incident.

In light of these concerns, the SDM has warned Anil Amode that if he fails to present a satisfactory explanation for his actions, he could face suspension.

