Madhya Pradesh: Scuffle between shopkeeper and customer over discount at liquor shop, one man sustains injury

A still from the CCTV footage | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One man sustained an injury on the head after a fight that broke out between a shopkeeper and customers over a discount at a liquor shop, informed police officials on Tuesday.

The matter pertains to a liquor shop in Bhimori. Like every Sunday, Jagjeet went to the shop with his friends late night on this Sunday as well. Soon, a scuffle ensued between the two parties over discount issue and took the shape of violence using sticks and stones.

"A fight broke out between a shopkeeper and customers over a discount at a liquor shop in Vijay Nagar area in Indore. One man sustained an injury on the head," said SHO, Vijay Nagar, Indore.

Police have arrested Jagjeet and his friends based on the CCTV footage recovered from the shop.

There were reports of firing during the fight as well. But, police denied any gunshots being fired.

Further probe in the matter is underway.