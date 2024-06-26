Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Lashes Out On Congress, Says Voice Of People Stifled To Save Chair Of Few During Emergency

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday, targeted Congress over the imposition of Emergency 49 years ago and claimed the voice of 80 crore people was stifled to save the chair of select people.

Speaking to reporters in Guna on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, Scindia said June 25 is remembered as the 'black day' in the history of the country. "Today is remembered as the black day as those elements had throttled the voice of 80 crore people to save their chair," said Scindia, a career Congress politician who quit the party in March 2020 and joined the BJP.

On the maiden visit to Guna after winning the recent Lok Sabha election on the BJP ticket, Scindia said the electoral outcome has further strengthened democracy and the Constitution is being protected. "The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) worships this 'Granth" (Constitution)," he said.

Asked about his new responsibilities as the minister for communication and development of north eastern region, Scindia said he would work with the same enthusiasm when he had handled the civil aviation portfolio.

He asked the Opposition to digest their electoral defeat instead of criticising the Central government. "They should play the role of the opposition. But if you are unable to digest your defeat, then you will keep looking at power and remain in the Opposition forever," he said.

Scindia attributed the BJP's sweeping victory in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widespread popularity. "Modi lives in the hearts of the people and it is vice-versa also," he said.

While he characterised the "Abkibaar 400 paar" slogan as purely electoral, Scindia noted that the "historic verdict" has cemented Modi's position as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. "The victory of the BJP has three pillars: Youth, Women, and Farmers," he added.

Queried about fertiliser shortages, Scindia assured that farmers would not face any difficulties. "I have already sent two racks of manure this month and the third one will reach here by June 30," he said.