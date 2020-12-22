Madhya Pradesh: Science and culture certificate course in Ramcharit Manas, Mahabharata soon

Attended by luminaries

The seminar was attended by distinguished historians, archaeologists and literary figures of the country. During the seminar, Registrar Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma was awarded the Dr Shyamsundar Nigam Award for his valuable contribution in the field of archaeology.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Vikram University and Ashwini Shodh Sansthan, under which both have agreed to work on the memorandum and its execution and for the benefit of the researchers.

Before the programme, tribute was paid to martyr Maharani Tulsi Bai Holkar in Gau Ghat by the office-bearers of Ashwini Shodh Sansthan. MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan and others addressed the gathering. ‘Yug-Yukin Mahidpur’, a souvenir published on the completion of half a century of the Quit India Movement, was presented to the guests.