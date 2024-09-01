 Madhya Pradesh: School Education Department To Begin Literacy Week
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
School Education Department will organise literacy week in the state | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department will organise literacy week in the state from Monday. On the first day of Literacy Week, information about the importance of literacy will be provided in all government and non-government schools and colleges. Additionally, details about the state’s “Ullas-Nav Bharat Literacy Program” will be shared with the students. 

On Monday, a literacy rally will be organized across the state on as part of the Literacy Week celebrations. The rally will see participation from schools, colleges, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Jan-Abhiyan Parishad, Akshar Saathis (literacy volunteers), teachers, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). 

A survey will be conducted on September 3. During the survey, if all members of a household are found to be literate, a certificate will be issued, and the words “Sampurn Sakshar Parivar” (Fully Literate Family) will be written outside the house. If an Akshar Saathi (literacy volunteer) lives in the house, the words “Akshar Saathi Nivas” will be inscribed on the outer wall. Each teacher has been tasked with forming groups of students to collect literacy-related information from at least five households.

On September 4, teachers in each village will maintain a register of illiterate individuals. For each illiterate person identified in the survey, a plan will be developed under the “Each One-Teach One” initiative. On September 5, which is also Teacher’s Day, discussions on the importance of literacy and education for all will be held in schools and colleges. On September 6, slogan writing, essay competitions, and discussions on the importance of literacy will be organized across the state. 

On September 7, Akshar Saathis identified in the survey will reach out to the illiterate individuals and educate them on the importance of literacy. In rural areas, folk songs in the local dialect, accompanied by traditional instruments like the dholak and manjira, will be performed at study centers. On the final day of Literacy Week, literacy-focused programs will be held at the district, block, cluster, and village levels.

