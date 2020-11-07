Madhya Pradesh: School Education Department-MPCON Ltd to begin online cybercrime courses for students

Indore: Following coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, India’s digital progress and screen time has accelerated. In such times when engaging with screen and the internet is the new normal, cyber-crime has also spiked.

India recorded a huge increase of 63.5 percent in cyber-crime cases in the year 2019, showed the National Crime Record Bureau data.

The NCRB's data stated that 44,546 cases of cyber-crimes were registered in 2019 as compared to 28,248 in 2018.

With concern for children being exposed to cyber-crimes, for the first time the school education department will be conducting free online cybercrime courses for students. In the course, proper training related to cybercrime security and cybersecurity awareness will be given online to students.

To enter the course, it is necessary to register the student. Following the training, a test will be conducted for students, who register themselves for the course. The test will have a total of 30 questions.

Students must score 40% in the test. The test will be of 90 marks. Students who will pass the test will be given a certificate.

Students must register on the allotted portal soon. Those who will register before December 31 will be given a chance to attend the free course.

The course has been organized by the School Education Department and MPCON Limited (mpcon).

Highlights of the course

· Knowledge of crime and prevention of cyber space

· Cybercrime and Types

· Cyber Law and Information Technology Act

· Cyber etiquette, secure use of computers and mobiles

· Secure Use of Internet and E-Commerce Services

· Cyber-attacks and their methods of rescue

· Security measures for online shopping

· Secure use of social media

· Cybercrime against children

· Online sexual abuse crime information and prevention

How to Register for the course?

Students can register online on mpcon's website mpced.mpconsutancy.org by clicking on Cyber Security Awareness Test.

There is no charge to participate. It will be mandatory for students to register by December 31.

Other details of the course

Mode of Examination: Online examination can be done through home or school computer or smartphone.

Course Material: The course material will be free for studies. This can be downloaded from the student's account on the website.

Exam Details: There will be a total of 30 questions. A time of 30 minutes will be given. There will be a total of 90 marks in this question paper. It is mandatory to score 40% in the test.

Certificate: Passing students will be given a certificate by MPCON Limited.

