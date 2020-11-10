Madhya Pradesh: School education department cancels contracts of 5000 computer operators, cites cash crunch

Indore: School education department abruptly cancelled the contracts and relieved more than 5,000 computer operators from their duties. The operators working in government schools were relieved citing cash crunch.

The department in its order stated that from the budget allocated to the schools, they can arrange the operators and appoint the operators at the expense of the school. This will be allowed so that the work of the schools is not affected.

The operators were working on contract basis for the department. As per department, there were about 5,000 such computer operators, who hired on contrast basis.

The salary of each operator was set between Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000 depending upon experience. Due to coronavirus outspread and slow-down in economy, the department has been struggling to pay salaries.

In a condition, where it is a battle to pay salaries for permanent teachers and employees, the department was not able to bear burden of other salaries.

Employees working in education departments, including departmental teachers, are still waiting to get paid. Normally, teachers who receive their salaries around 5th of succeeding month, are getting salaries around 15th of the month.

The service of computer operators was suspended for cutting down costs to the department.

Most of the school principals feel the need of having a computer operator. They wanted the department to continue the service of computer operators.

The reason principals need computer operators is updating the records and help in sending study material online to students.