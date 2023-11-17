Madhya Pradesh: School Closed As Buses Attached For Polling Staff

School and college buses acquired for polling staff |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): District administration’s decision to acquire a large number of school and college buses for polling process has brought smiles on faces of children, students and people who had to travel on buses.

Administration took the decision to avoid passenger buses was aimed to avoid inconvenience to people planning to travel from one place to another.

However, it also meant that schools and colleges would remain closed till Monday due to lack of school buses. However, a few schools have messaged parents to drop and pick their children from school in their private vehicles. A number of private and government schools of the district have been made polling centres.

Polling staff collects EVMs and other materials |

These schools too were declared closed for students as polling parties started arriving by Thursday evening. Ranjita Dongre of Hatkeshwardham Colony, who was part of polling team of Barnagar, fainted during distribution of material. She was immediately sent to District Hospital.

Doctors said that Dongre suffered an asthma attack. At some places, parties also faced problems due to lacunae in voting material distribution system. Due to this, not a single team could leave till 11 am. In fact, the first group left around 11.30am.

Poll duty had been declared mandatory for all employees deployed in the process. However, many still managed to get their poll duty cancelled through jugaad. Owing to staff shortage, the administration had to deploy peons with fractured hands to provide food.